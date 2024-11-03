Former WWE Star, 24/7 Champ Tucker Has Reportedly Retired From Professional Wrestling

Former WWE star Levi Cooper, aka Tucker, has retired from professional wrestling, according to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda on X (formerly known as Twitter). It seems that Cooper is focused on a new vocation and has no desire to return to the ring.

"I just spoke with former WWE star Tucker of fka Heavy Machinery. He said that he has retired from professional wrestling and does not plan to return. He currently is a high school wrestling coach & raising his two kids," Featherstone wrote via X.

Cooper wrestled for "WWE NXT" and on the main roster alongside Otis as Tucker Knight, with their Heavy Machinery tag team becoming a prominent feature on television and leading to Otis' 2020 Money in the Bank win. Knight's character would later turn on Otis, costing him the briefcase and briefly feuding before being released in April 2021. He continued to work on the independent circuit after his release, with his last appearance coming in June last year.

Despite Otis emerging as the more popular of the pair, Cooper became the first from Heavy Machinery to hold a singles title in November 2020, albeit the retired WWE 24/7 Championship in a reign that lasted seconds. Outside of wrestling, the pair have kept in touch. Otis has continued to find success as a current "WWE Raw" star alongside Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy, as well as being a former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion alongside Chad Gable in 2022.