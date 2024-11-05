AEW Rampage Hits All-Time Lows In Viewership, Key Demo Rating As Potential End Nears

Its been six weeks since "AEW Rampage" was able to draw over 300,000 viewers, with the show consistently hovering around the 250,000 mark throughout the month of October. However, the rating for this past Friday's "Rampage" has reached a new all-time low. According to Programming Insider, "Rampage" averaged 172,000 viewers and a 0.05 in the key 18-49 demographic. The next-lowest rating in the shows history was 209,000 viewers on the August 4 edition earlier this year. However, the previous low for the 18-49 demographic was just two weeks ago on October 18, when "Rampage" drew a 0.06 rating.

When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership decreased by 29% from 241,000 while also seeing a massive hit in the 18-49 demo, dropping by 44%. In addition, "Rampage" has seen a 43% decrease in viewership as well as a 55% decline in the 18-49 demo since November 2023. The show still managed to rank #26 on Programming Insider's list of top cable telecasts in primetime in the 18-49 demo.

"Rampage's" historic low rating also coincides with the ongoing speculation concerning the potential cancellation of the show. Last month Dave Meltzer reported on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that "Rampage" is expected to come to an end in the near future, due to AEW's new TV rights deal with Warner Brothers Discovery and the conversation about which of Tony Khan's programs will stay afloat. Meltzer also noted that it was unclear if "Rampage" would continue until the end of 2024, however with the show drawing under 200,000 for the first time, it's possible that AEW's Friday night program could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

