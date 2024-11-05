WWE Raw Broadcaster Wade Barrett Addresses Potential In-Ring Return & Opponent

Since 2020, Wade Barrett has been one of WWE's most popular color commentators both on the main roster and "WWE NXT," but over the last four years fans have continued to question if the former Intercontinental Champion would consider returning to in-ring competition for the first time since 2016. On Tuesday, Barrett opened up about the possibility. Speaking with "PWMania," "Bad News" revealed who he'd be open to challenging if he decided to step back inside the ropes, but also reminded fans that he's satisfied with his current role on the commentary desk and isn't necessarily looking to lace up his boots again.

"Absolutely it would be Drew McIntyre. He's someone I go way back with and very close friends with the guy over the years. He did talk a little smack to me a few weeks ago on "Raw" and I haven't forgotten about that. I'm not going to make a major deal of it, but he's lucky he stopped where he did ... If the opportunity arises, obviously it's something I would consider and think about and think, could I deliver something here but similarly, I'm absolutely thrilled with my role on commentary. It's not something I'm looking to step away from ... there's always a tiny, tiny chance, but don't hold your breath."

Barrett continued to explain that he doesn't have the same "itch to scratch" that some veterans do when it comes to making a long-awaited return. However, he did state that if the perfect opportunity arises he would consider the possibility of wrestling again, but still thinks the chances of it happening are very unlikely.



