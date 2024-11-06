Mercedes Mone Responds To The Idea Of A Weekly, All-Women AEW Show

During the last decade, the idea of an all-women's weekly wrestling show or major event has sometimes proven successful, with WWE delivering its acclaimed "Evolution" pay-per-view in 2018, and promotions such as Women of Wrestling and STARDOM becoming staples of the industry. One female performer who competed at "Evolution" six years ago is current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone — formally known as Sasha Banks in WWE — who recently provided her thoughts on AEW starting an all-women weekly show.

Advertisement

Speaking on "Battleground Podcast," Mone explained how AEW possesses the talent to organize an all-women's show for the company, and believes the possibility of the idea happening should definitely be considered. "Wow, a weekly show, absolutely. We have the talent, so why not? All Elite Women Wrestling? There you go. We have the best women's wrestling. From Willow, Mariah May, Toni Storm, Serena Deeb, Kris Statlander, Kamille, there is definitely an opportunity to have an all women's show every single week, so I don't see why not."

Mone continued by commenting on the possibility of an all-women AEW pay-per-view similar to "Evolution," stating that if AEW President Tony Khan gives women within the company opportunity, they would be successful due to the depth and level of talent available within the AEW women's division.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.