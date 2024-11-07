AEW's Brody King Jokingly Reveals Malakai Black's Plans Amid Retirement Rumors

Malakai Black's future has become a subject of speculation following his emotional display after a loss to Adam Cole on Wednesday. Reports leaked afterward that said Black was rumored to be leaving AEW either at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025. Black has since denied these reports, and his House of Black stablemate Brody King has decided to have some fun with the discourse.

"I'm going to miss my brother Malakai," King wrote on X. "I heard after last night's match [Malakai Black] is leaving wrestling forever and starting a traveling cat circus. I knew it was his true calling when he showed me a video of his cats reenacting a move for move [Will] Ospreay vs Ricochet match." Black is an avid cat owner, with him and his wife, WWE star Zelina Vega, having Instagram accounts dedicated to their many cats, and the imagined thoughts of said pets. Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose was tickled by the idea of Black's cat circus. "I've already bought tickets to the first show," Rose joked in King's replies, before King suggested she was the ringmaster.

I'm going to miss my brother Malakai... I heard after last nights match @malakaiblxck is leaving wrestling forever and starting a traveling cat circus. I knew it was his true calling when he showed me a video of his cats reenacting a move for move Ospreay vs Ricochet match. — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) November 7, 2024

Black has been with AEW since 2021, after he was released by WWE in June of that year. Black has not only been the subject of contract speculation, but he's also been on and off television with rumored injuries. Black has also unequivocally denied the injury rumors. According to Black, his display after the match with Cole was nothing more than a thank you to a longtime friend and competitor.