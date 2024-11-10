Eric Bischoff Assesses Impact Of Montreal Screwjob On WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart

The infamous Montreal Screwjob is a moment in pro wrestling that has been examined endlessly, and it obviously shook up Bret Hart's career, but could the entire ordeal have effected "The Hitman" in ways many fans have not taken into account? According to Eric Bischoff on his "83 Weeks" podcast, Hart was definitely changed, and it hurt his run with WCW.

Bischoff first noted that things are fine between him and Hart, but admitted that he'll likely never be friends with "The Hitman," despite having a lot of things in common outside of wrestling. "I respect Bret, and I'm — sometimes I'm disappointed for Bret, because he's always so dark, and there's always somebody he's gotta bury and hate and accuse and criticize," Bischoff noted. Bischoff then imagined how depressing it must be for Hart to still carry around as much baggage as he does today. "I wouldn't talk to anybody anymore — if it made me that angry? If it made me that depressed? I wouldn't want to talk about it."

Looking back at Hart's early days in WCW, Bischoff claimed that not even "The Hitman" realizes how obvious it was that he was emotionally defeated after the Montreal Screwjob. "That incident in Montreal took way more out of Bret than anybody realizes — emotionally," he said. "And the divorce from Vince and WWE? I think it still bothers him in some ways." Bischoff however noted that this is understandable, and that Hart thought he would have been in WWE for life. "That's what I got. I got a guy that was half-assed and broken."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.