AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/8 - Lio Rush Squares Off With Komander, Hikaru Shida Faces Viva Van & More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 8, 2024, coming to you from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire!
After scoring a win over Ariya Daivari on last Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision", Lio Rush looks to pick up another victory tonight once again as he goes one-on-one with Komander. Rush and Komander went head-to-head with one another in the ring during last week's edition of "Rampage", with the latter emerging victorious over the former.
Hikaru Shida will be returning to an AEW ring for the first time since the September 20 edition of "Rampage" when she emerged victorious over Harley Cameron as she squares off with Viva Van. Van will surely be extra motivated to pick up a win tonight after she came up short against Anna Jay on the October 26 episode of "Collision".
Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom will be joining forces to take on Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds and The Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. The three teams have become quite familiar with one another in the ring, having all faced each other previously a number of times in a series of tag team, trios, and Four-Way matches.
Additionally, after they and Action Andretti defeated the aforementioned Dark Order in trios competition last Friday on "Rampage", Darius Martin and Dante Martin of Top Flight will be taking on JD Drake and BEEF as they look to score another win.
We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Hikaru Shida makes her way out to the ring. Viva Van is already waiting inside.
Hikaru Shida vs. Viva Van
The bell rings and the two lock up. Shida looks to level Van with a shoulder tackle, but Van stays on her feet. Shida delivers a knee to her face as she drapes off the apron, but Van levels her back inside the ring. Shida and Van exchange forearms with one another, but Shida lands a knee on Van off the middle rope and rains down right hands on her. She delivers a bulldog off the middle rope, but Van responds with a crossbody off the top. Shida rolls through into a pin, but Van escapes and gets Shida in an Electric Chair position. Shida rolls up Van, but Van kicks out. Shida then delivers a Falcon Arrow on her for the win.
Winner: Hikaru Shida
