AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/8 - Lio Rush Squares Off With Komander, Hikaru Shida Faces Viva Van & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 8, 2024, coming to you from the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire!

After scoring a win over Ariya Daivari on last Saturday's edition of "AEW Collision", Lio Rush looks to pick up another victory tonight once again as he goes one-on-one with Komander. Rush and Komander went head-to-head with one another in the ring during last week's edition of "Rampage", with the latter emerging victorious over the former.

Hikaru Shida will be returning to an AEW ring for the first time since the September 20 edition of "Rampage" when she emerged victorious over Harley Cameron as she squares off with Viva Van. Van will surely be extra motivated to pick up a win tonight after she came up short against Anna Jay on the October 26 episode of "Collision".

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom will be joining forces to take on Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds and The Infantry's Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo. The three teams have become quite familiar with one another in the ring, having all faced each other previously a number of times in a series of tag team, trios, and Four-Way matches.

Additionally, after they and Action Andretti defeated the aforementioned Dark Order in trios competition last Friday on "Rampage", Darius Martin and Dante Martin of Top Flight will be taking on JD Drake and BEEF as they look to score another win.

We are live! Excalibur, "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as Hikaru Shida makes her way out to the ring. Viva Van is already waiting inside.