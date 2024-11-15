QT Marshall Addresses Working As Buffer Between Scott D'Amore And AEW's Tony Khan

Former TNA President Scott D'Amore recently launched his own promotion, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, based in Canada, in which several AEW stars have already competed, including QT Marshall. According to Marshall in an interview with Sports Illustrated, he's the one responsible for the relationship between the two promotions.

Advertisement

"Tony's so cool about it, and you know, one of the things that I bring to the table besides just being able to get into the ring is, you know, having that buffer between Scott D'Amore and Tony," he claimed, noting that he makes pitches to Khan to have other AEW stars show up in MLPW.

Marshall also gets the footage to air on AEW television in order to give D'Amore a rub, effectively giving him a bigger workload. "And then I have to handle all of that, but you know, at the end of the day, like it just adds more work for me but it does help the company."

Marshall noted that he personally believes in helping people, specifically in wrestling, and that it's always good to assist as many people as you can unless you're scared that they might take your spot. "Even if you are scared, then step up, right? I always say that, like, you're not gonna take my job," he proclaimed. "We can hire as many backstage employees as we want, you know, I have a connection to Tony that no one else has."

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.