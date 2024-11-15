Demolition's Smash Recalls Curt Hennig Pranking Sid Vicious & Ultimate Warrior
Pro wrestlers might seem like they're ready to tear one another apart in the ring, but the locker room often has a different atmosphere akin to a high school gym. Naturally, someone always had to poke fun at their peers, and according to Demolition's Smash during an interview with "Hitting The Turnbuckle," the late Curt Hennig was the one to do this in their era of WWE.
According to Smash, on their way to a town to do a wrestling show, he saw Hennig go into a hardware store to buy something peculiar one time. "He ended up getting about a hundred baby mice," he said. "And we get to TV, and he put a bunch of them in Sid Vicious' pocket, and then he put a bunch of it in Ultimate Warrior's pocket."
Smash noted how the mice were alive, so they squirmed around in Hennig's target's pockets. The veteran then recalled how after they were done with their matches, Vicious put his hands in his pockets but he knew enough by then to not give it too much of a reaction and just shook it off. However, this wasn't the case for the Ultimate Warrior.
The Ultimate Warrior reported the prank to Vince McMahon
According to Smash, The Ultimate Warrior also reached into the pockets of the clothes Curt Hennig planted the mice in. Unlike Sid Vicious, however, he didn't take the prank lightly.
"[Ultimate Warrior] went nuts, you know, just screaming and that's what they wanted to do. So, right away he goes to tell Vince," Smash recalled. The veteran said that the locker room was anxiously waited outside of McMahon's office to try and hear what was going, but according to him, the former WWE Chairman was likely laughing at the story while trying to keep a straight face.
"Then The Warrior comes out and the first thing Vince does is he yells out, 'Hennig where are you?' So Hennig goes into their office — and I talked to Curt afterward, they were laughing about it." Smash claimed that McMahon pretended to scold Hennig, but in the end, "Mr. Perfect" planted mice outside of his office anyway. McMahon then walked over them, and comically called out to Hennig, who decided to run away this time.
This isn't the only account of Hennig's pranks. According to a list of famous wrestling pranks, "Mr. Perfect" was involved in two other pranks, one of which was also against Ultimate Warrior.
