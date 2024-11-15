Demolition's Smash Recalls Curt Hennig Pranking Sid Vicious & Ultimate Warrior

Pro wrestlers might seem like they're ready to tear one another apart in the ring, but the locker room often has a different atmosphere akin to a high school gym. Naturally, someone always had to poke fun at their peers, and according to Demolition's Smash during an interview with "Hitting The Turnbuckle," the late Curt Hennig was the one to do this in their era of WWE.

According to Smash, on their way to a town to do a wrestling show, he saw Hennig go into a hardware store to buy something peculiar one time. "He ended up getting about a hundred baby mice," he said. "And we get to TV, and he put a bunch of them in Sid Vicious' pocket, and then he put a bunch of it in Ultimate Warrior's pocket."

Smash noted how the mice were alive, so they squirmed around in Hennig's target's pockets. The veteran then recalled how after they were done with their matches, Vicious put his hands in his pockets but he knew enough by then to not give it too much of a reaction and just shook it off. However, this wasn't the case for the Ultimate Warrior.