The Rock Suggests Classic WWE Pay-Per-View For Those Unfamiliar With Wrestling

Every wrestling fan has their own approach when it comes to introducing somebody to the genre. Many might turn to their favorite match or storyline throughout history, while others would prefer to present someone with an entire show or pay-per-view that encapsulates every aspect of the industry. According to WWE icon The Rock, there's no better way to introduce someone to wrestling than WrestleMania. Speaking with "Complex," he revealed which edition of the "Granddaddy of 'Em All" would be the best to start with.

Advertisement

"I would say come check out a WrestleMania ... we've worked for the entire year of storyline after storyline meaning good versus bad, the ups and downs, ebbs and flows and it's all going to culminate to this big event in some big stadium and there's going to be fireworks, there's going to be explosions ... WrestleMania 1, Madison Square Garden, Hulk Hogan and Mr T."

WrestleMania 1 is remembered for being one of the most important events in WWE history, as it presented wrestling on a platform that had never been done before, and changed how the art of professional wrestling was conducted and perceived going forward. Along with Hulk Hogan and Mr.T versus Paul Orndorff and Roddy Piper being the main attraction, WrestleMania 1 also featured Andre the Giant versus Big John Studd, as well as Wendi Richter, with Cyndi Lauper in her corner, versus Leilani Kai.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.