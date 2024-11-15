Ex-WWE Star Says WrestleMania Feud With Hall Of Famer He Pitched Was Given To CM Punk

The creative process in WWE has always been complicated, and wrestlers end up getting the short end of the deal, especially during the years where Vince McMahon controlled the booking in the promotion. Former WWE star Low Ki might not have been successful there, but the veteran claims that a major storyline he once pitched was eventually recycled and given to CM Punk.

Ki claimed, during an interview with "That's Wrestling!," that he used to take notes of the matches he'd be in on "WWE SmackDown" to eventually put together a story that would begin at Survivor Series and build to WrestleMania. "I would end up getting Rey Mysterio fired, and end up becoming a bad Rey Mysterio clone, and then it would've led to Rey Mysterio versus Rey Mysterio, mask versus mask, because I can match him in almost everything he does physically," Ki said.

Allegedly, Mysterio was onboard with the storyline, and organized a conference call between them and Michael Hayes. "And what did they do? They took that idea and they gave it to CM Punk which had him putting on a mask." Ki further described WWE's creative team at the time as inept scumbags who took other people's ideas to pass them off as their own, and blasted them for booking a throwaway angle with Punk instead of a long-term feud with Mysterio that built Ki as a heel.

