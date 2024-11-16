AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/15 - Ricochet Collides Dante Martin, Komander Takes On Rocky Romero & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 15, 2024, coming to you from the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut!

Ricochet will be competing in his first match on "Rampage" since defeating Nick Wayne on the October 25 episode of the show as he collides with Top Flight's Dante Martin. Dante's last singles match came on the June 15 episode of "AEW Collision" when he defeated Lee Moriarty in a match to qualify for the TNT Championship Six-Way Ladder Match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

Rocky Romero will be returning to action for the first time since he and his Conglomeration stablemates Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly took on The Elite in a trios match on the October 16 edition of "AEW Dynamite" as he goes one-on-one with Komander. Komander scored a win during last week's edition of "Rampage" when he defeated Lio Rush.

Following her win against Viva Van during last Friday's edition of "Rampage", Hikaru Shida looks to emerge victorious once again tonight as she goes one-on-one with Leila Grey. Shida is currently on a two match winning streak, having defeated Harley Cameron on the September 20 episode of "Rampage" while Grey's last match came on November 1 when she came up short against Queen Aminata.

Additionally, Ariya Daivari will be competing in his first match on "Rampage" since he and Tony Nese came up short against Malakai Black and Brody King on July 12 as he collides with Mark Briscoe. The Beast Mortos and Rush of La Faccion Ingobernable will be in action against opponents who have yet to be named.