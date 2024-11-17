Former WWE Star Matt Hardy Has Heartfelt Exchange With Daughter Of Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero passed away in a Minneapolis hotel after suffering from acute heart failure on November 13, 2005. 19 years later, his career is still celebrated as one of the greatest in the business. One of Guerrero's former colleagues, Matt Hardy, his friend's memory on his podcast which inspired the late superstar's daughter, Kaylie Guerrero, to reach out for a touching conversation.

Kaylie initiated the conversation with a reply to Hardy's podcast announcement Friday morning. The post is a simple string of emojis to communicate her emotional love and appreciation for Hardy's coverage of her father.

🥺❤️🙏🏼 — Kaylie Guerrero (@GuerreroKaylie) November 15, 2024

Hardy responded later on Friday. In his quote repost, Hardy offered his condolences, and reminisced about how "blessed" he was to work closely with and learn from Guerrero over the years — an opportunity Hardy was "fortunate" to have.

"I feel great about confirming his greatness as both a pro wrestler & human being," Hardy wrote. "All the best!"

I'm forever sorry about the loss of your Dad, @GuerreroKaylie. I was blessed to work closely with him for many years. I was fortunate to wrestle Eddie dozens of times & learn from him. I feel great about confirming his greatness as both a pro wrestler & human being. All the best! https://t.co/pH70G8KCCR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 15, 2024

Kaylie did not take long to respond. In her emotional reply to Hardy, Kaylie thanked Hardy for reaching out, and recalled her mother, Vickie Guerrero, dubbing him as "one of the kindest wrestlers."

"Hearing your words about my Dad definitely made my day," Kaylie concluded.

Thank you so much for reaching out, @MATTHARDYBRAND. My mom always told me growing up that you were a great friend to him and also one of the kindest wrestlers. Hearing your words about my Dad definitely made my day. ❤️ https://t.co/xyWDe6zENS — Kaylie Guerrero (@GuerreroKaylie) November 15, 2024

Hardy replied with two heart emojis: one green and one purple. Fans relished in the wholesome connection underneath the replies of Kaylie's post, with some noting how heartwarming the conversation was. Other fans took the opportunity to celebrate Guerrero, and cited his overwhelmingly positive reputation as evidence of his commitment to wrestling.

Guerrero and Hardy crossed paths several times on WWE and WWF programming; most notably, Hardy defeated Eddie for the European Title on the April 26, 2001 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Their last match saw "Latino Heat" successfully defend his United States Championship against Hardy.

