Ex-NFL Player Shawne Merriman Provides His Personal Mount Rushmore Of WWE

Former NFL linebacker Shawne Merriman joined WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker on his podcast "Six Feet Under" this week, and revealed who would be on his WWE Mount Rushmore. Immediately, Merriman put "The Phenom" on his list and then named three other stars he'd consider to be worthy of joining him, while also adding two more legends who he believes is often difficult to leave off Mount Rushmore.

"The people that go on a Mount Rushmore are the ones that if you don't even watch the sport, you know who they are," Merriman explained. "Obviously Takers up there, Stone Cold I think is up there for me, The Rock, I mean I always want to put Hogan because it was kind of like the start of doing this. I would say that's my four but again man it's hard because you have different eras...It's hard for me not to put Ric Flair up there right? And just kind of what he brought. That would be my four. It's hard for me not to put Andre The Giant up there because he was such a poster child for the business."

Merriman has made several WWE appearances in the past, but three years ago the former Los Angeles Chargers star revealed that he almost began an in-ring stint with the company in 2011. Merriman was looking towards retirement in the early 2010s and explained that his initial plan was to start working for the NFL Network and then begin training at the performance center in Orlando. However, negotiations would end after Merriman's "Lights Out" branding created complications.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.