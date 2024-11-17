WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Shares Update On Work With US Olympic Team

It's common knowledge that WWE legend Kurt Angle won an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck back in 1996. The U.S. Olympic wrestling teams have a rich history of bringing gold medals home from the various games that take place every four years, but Angle wants to help the next generation from a financial standpoint. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Angle explained why he is trying to raise money for the U.S. Olympic wrestling teams.

"The reason why I'm doing this is because, I don't know if you guys know this, but like countries like China, and Russia, and many other countries, their governments pay their Olympic athletes to train and compete full-time. So they don't have to get jobs, they don't have to make a living, all they have to do is train and compete and they're taken care of. We don't have that luxury here in the United States, so our athletes for the most part have to get jobs and they have to train around their work schedule, and that doesn't fare very well for an Olympic athlete."

Angle specified that the teams he is attempting to raise money of are the men's and women's freestyle Olympic wrestling team, and the men's Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team. Anyone can donate to Angle's cause by going to kurtangle.org where one-time and recurring donations can be made. If Angle can raise enough money, he would like to think that there is better chance of creating more athletes like Angle, former WWE Superstar Gable Steveson, and former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo, all of whom have trained to be wrestlers.

