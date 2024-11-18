WWE NXT's Jaida Parker Gushes About Visiting The ECW Arena

Wrestling fans are still coming off the high that "WWE NXT" provided on November 6th with their ECW-themed show that took place from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, still known to some as The ECW Arena. The Dudley Boyz, Rob Van Dam, Rhino, Francine, Dawn Marie, and Little Guido gave fans and current "NXT" stars a beloved blast from the past. Jaida Parked, who won the first "NXT" Women's Hardcore match that night, joined "WWE Die Woche" and spoke about her experience from the day.

"It was amazing. It was so amazing. I asked my coaches, the ones like Steve Corino who came from ECW, I was like, 'How was it?' He's like, 'The fans are gonna love it,'" Parker started to say. "When I saw the matches that ECW used to put on, like those Hardcore matches, I said, 'Oh, I have to show out.' Like, I have to show out so it was one of the best experiences of my life 'cause I fed off of the crowd; they were amazing, I would love to go back. Philly is amazing."

Parker would then be asked what it was like to be around the ECW legends and admitted that she fangirled over witnessing The Dudley Boyz. Being in the presence of the brand's originals with the legacy that they provided not just for ECW but for the industry, Parker felt a need to up the intensity for her match in their honor.

The inspiration helped, as Parker managed to defeat her rival Lola Vice in a Hardcore Match, with ECW star Francine as the special referee.

