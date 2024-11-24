WWE Hall Of Famer Rikishi Assesses The Best Among The Samoan Dynasty

The Anoa'i family is regarded as one of the most successful wrestling families in the history of the business, with numerous members of the family becoming prominent figures in pro wrestling.

Rikishi, a member of the Anoa'i family, was asked on the "Off the Top" podcast who he believes is the best in the family on the mic, in the ring, and as an all-around perfect wrestler.

Advertisement

"The mic work I would have to give it to The Rock, most definitely," Rikishi unsurprisingly answered. "As far as the best workers, it's a very hard question to answer because if we're talking size-wise, Yokozuna is probably the best at his size. You got The Rock with Roman [Reigns], you know, Umaga, so I can't really pinpoint who is the best worker in this family."

The WWE Hall of Famer sees potential in the new generation of the family, pointing out how Jacob Fatu as someone he feels has yet to show his talent to the world. Rikishi thinks a match without any outside interference would greatly help the "Samoan Werewolf."

"Jacob has yet to reach his star status as far as being a main event player," Rikishi continued. "The family is full with a lot of good workers, even better people, so to answer your question on that second one, I really don't have an answer for that."

Advertisement

Fatu will most certainly make a big impact for The Bloodline in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 30.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Off the Top" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.