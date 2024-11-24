WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Details His Favorite Incarnation Of Kane

WWE Hall of Famer Kane went through several different versions of his gimmick during his career, donning unique masks and outfits, as well as sporting a bald look for years after his unmasking in 2003. Because of this, everyone has their personal favorite version of "The Big Red Machine," and Kevin Nash is no different.

"When Kane was talking through that voice box and he said a few things? I think that, that was like — that was such an over Kane," Nash said on his "Kliq This" podcast. "And that's what — by far my favorite edition of Glenn was that, you know, he shot the f**king lightning or thunder out of his hands." Nash further noted that monster heels could take a page out of Kane's playbook in this regard, and explained how once "The Devil's Favorite Demon" began to talk, he came across as intelligent and articulate, making him more human and more relatable.

Kane's unmasking was arguably the biggest shift in his character, and according to the man behind the mask, Glenn Jacobs, he welcomed the change. Jacobs explained in a 2023 interview that the character had become stale, and while the mask provided mystique, he couldn't show any emotion with most of his face hidden. This somewhat lines up with what Nash described in his podcast, as Kane would show far more "human" emotions while unmasked, and according to some, come off as far more scary because of how sinister he became.

