Former WWE Star Kaitlyn Details Struggles That Led To Her Asking For Release

Celeste Bonin, formally known as Kaitlyn in WWE, has opened up about the challenges she faced in her career that led to her asking for her release in 2014.

Kaitlyn spent four years as a WWE star and was able to capture the Divas Championship in 2013. But she decided to step away from the ring and now focuses on fitness and bodybuilding. In a recent interview with "The A2TheK Wrestling Show," Kaitlyn revealed that she struggled with confidence when she won her first title, leading her to experience times of loneliness and depression in her final year with WWE.

"If I could just get the title, that was supposed to be the thing. That was supposed to make me feel the way I wanted to feel ... it didn't fulfill this part that I was hoping, it didn't fulfill this feeling that I was searching for since before my bodybuilding days. I was just struggling, again, emotionally I was struggling with purpose, with meaning, if gaining the title did not fulfill me in the way that I had hoped, like, it was depressing in a way because I was going through that turmoil. I was gaining a lot of weight and I was just very emotionally imbalanced and it showed."

Kaitlyn continued to explain that her struggles in her final year also affected her appearance and how she presented herself in the ring. She felt that everything she had worked for since her "WWE NXT" days had disappeared, and admitted that she asked for her release because she didn't want to be fired.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The A2TheK Wrestling Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.