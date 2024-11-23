AEW Rampage Live Coverage 11/22 - Shirakawa & May Take On Rose & Cameron, The Conglomeration Face Dark Order

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on November 22, 2024, coming to you from the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania!

After squaring off in singles competition this past Saturday on "AEW Collision", Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron will be facing each other in the ring once again tonight when they join forces with AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and Nyla Rose respectively. Not only was Shirakawa ultimately the one to emerge victorious over Cameron during Saturday's show, but she and May are set to host a Champagne Championship Celebration at tomorrow's Full Gear pay-per-view event.

Before their Conglomeration stablemate Orange Cassidy challenges Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in Newark, New Jersey, Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero look to bring home a win for the group as they collide with Dark Order. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver have come up short across the tag team and trios matches they've competed in on "Rampage" and Ring of Honor programming.

With less than twenty four hours remaining until they go one-on-one at the Full Gear Zero Hour-Pre Show, QT Marshall and BIG BOOM! A.J. will be meeting each other one last time before the match during a weigh-in. The growing tensions between Marshall and A.J. have remained no secret, with the two sending each other a handful of messages over the course of the past few weeks.

Juice Robinson of The Bang Bang Gang will be returning to action following his and Jay White's loss to "Hangman" Adam Page and Christian Cage on the November 13 edition of "AEW Dynamite" as he takes on The Butcher. This will be Robinson's first singles match since coming up short to the aforementioned Page on the October 2 episode of "Dynamite".