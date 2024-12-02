Jinder Mahal Details Scrapped Plans For Gimmick Match Against Roman Reigns In WWE

During Jinder Mahal's near six-month reign as WWE Champion, the Punjabi Prison match was brought back when he defended his title against Randy Orton at Battleground 2017. Mahal retained his championship against "The Viper" after some assistance from a returning Great Khali, which remains the last time WWE used the Punjabi Prison gimmick. However, according to Mahal, there were plans for another Punjabi Prison match following his battle with Orton, but those plans never came to fruition.

Speaking with Maven Huffman on his YouTube channel, Mahal said he was to face Roman Reigns in the fourth-ever Punjabi Prison match. He also provided a brief overview of the first three bouts inside the structure.

"First time was supposed to be Great Khali and Undertaker. Great Khali couldn't be in the match and Big Show was a substitute. Second time, Dave Bautista and Great Khali. Third time, myself and Randy Orton, and actually there was almost a fourth time. It was going to be myself and Roman Reigns in Chicago."

Earlier this year, Mahal went into further detail about the Punjabi Prison as a wrestling stipulation, where he voiced his displeasure over the match with Orton. He called the gimmick "terrible" and complained about how painful the experience was physically.

Mahal parted ways with WWE this past April when he was part of a set of talent releases following WrestleMania 40. Since then, the former WWE Champion has had the opportunity to wrestle in promotions such as GCW and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

