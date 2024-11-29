TNA Announces Star Will Miss Tonight's Turning Point Event Due To Travel Issues

Tonight's TNA Turning Point will see one less star on its card, as former X-Division Champion, Trey Miguel, will miss his scheduled match due to travel issues. News of this sudden change was made on TNA's X account. In the video, Zachary Wentz, friend and one-half of The Rascalz with Miguel, stated, "The show must go on, the match must go on," which it will, as a replacement for Miguel will be announced at tonight's event.

UPDATE: Due to travel complications, Trey Miguel will not be able to compete tonight at #TNATurningPoint. A replacement will be named tonight. pic.twitter.com/yhUJkXLNSK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) November 29, 2024

Originally, Miguel, Wentz, and KUSHIDA were to face World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy), and Ace Austin. The Rascalz have had their eyes on winning the tag team gold again, as they have only held it once. Meanwhile, all eight matches for tonight's show are still on, with three championships on the line, including Nic Nemeth defending his TNA World Championship against Eddie Edwards, newly crowned Masha Slamovich facing Jordynne Grace in a two-out-of-three falls match for the Knockouts World Championship, and Moose making his second defense with the X-Division Championship against Laredo Kid.

Turning Point will air tonight from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as part of the annual Thanksgiving weekend WrestleCade convention. The main card will begin at 7 PM EST on TNA+.