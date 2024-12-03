Hornswoggle Puts Drinking With This WWE Hall Of Famer Among Coolest Moments Of His Life

Former WWE star Hornswoggle had an incredible career filled with several notable moments, but some almost got him in trouble. One night, Hornswoggle accidentally fell asleep under the ring during a match between The Undertaker and Fit Finlay on an international tour, missing his cue and being late for his spot. Hornswoggle knew he had to answer to "The Deadman" backstage and retold the story on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway."

"I find Fit, I go, 'Fit, what do I do?' He goes, '[laughs] I don't know about this one,'" Hornswoggle recalled. "I knew I was like, 'I have to buy booze. What does Undertaker like? He likes Jack Daniels, I have to get him Jack Daniels, of course I have to get him Jack Daniels, I have to do that.'... I remember immediately getting a runner to get a bottle of Jack Daniels before we could leave."

The roster had two separate buses during international tours for the heels and babyfaces, with Hornswoggle being on the former and Undertaker on the latter. After getting the bottle from his runner, Hornswoggle approached Undertaker on his bus and gifted him the Jack Daniels with an apology to which the WWE Hall of Famer graciously accepted it with a surprising gesture attached.

"He had me then sit on the babyface bus to drink the Jack Daniels with him and that's like one of the coolest f—ing parts of my life," Hornswoggle said. "I was like, 'I really f—ed up, I know I f—ed up,' but this is still kinda cool; the young kid in me is loving this."

