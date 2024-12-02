WWE Star Big E Recalls Growing Up With Depression And Struggling With His Body Image

Big E has enjoyed plenty of success, capturing the WWE Championship along with being part of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time in The New Day. He's also been one of WWE's most powerful stars in recent memory, with his strength and look being one of his greatest assets in addition to his positive attitude. However, in a biographical essay for The Players' Tribune, Big E described how opposite his life was prior to professional wrestling, revealing that he dealt with depression and insecurities over body image growing up.

"I feared my dad ... but I wouldn't say I felt trapped by him. Like, somewhere deep down, I think I knew I'd eventually be able to escape the household he raised us in. But as time passed, I started to realize more and more that what I actually couldn't escape was myself. I started to have these sinking feelings: I was trapped in a body that I hated, and with a mind that hated me. I despised how my body looked during those years. I was convinced it was too fat, too short. I wanted a six-pack I'd never have, and to be tall like I never would be. And honestly? I wanted to be handsome. That last one I felt a deep insecurity about, in this way that became a very sad cycle."

Big E also explained that he never thought he was attractive, wasn't comfortable around women, and didn't have his first kiss until grad school, leaving him with feelings of embarrassment and the thought that he was ugly. However, this only marked the beginning of his negative view of himself.