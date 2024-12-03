Eric Bischoff Praises AEW Full Gear Match As The Best Thing The Promotion Has Going

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is regularly critical of AEW, and the booking decisions made. Feeling that there are others better suited for the role of AEW booker than Tony Khan, Bischoff was pleasantly surprised with the usage of Big Boom AJ from the Costco Guys in his match at the Zero Hour pre-show for Full Gear against Q.T. Marshall. Bischoff took to his podcast "83 Weeks" to talk about the match and how it plays a significant role in AEW today.

"It's probably the best thing they've got going or have had going in quite some time in just in terms of energy and the virality of it, how much it's spreading around," Bischoff remarked. "It's interesting, and I didn't watch the match so I'm not going to comment on it, but I heard from just about everybody that the match was highly, highly entertaining and over-delivered which is awesome, and shout-out to everybody involved.

Bischoff acknowledged how fans can become heavily accustomed to the type of wrestling they see, and that the switch-up to an entertainment-based story to balance out the action is a good thing. "Easy E" would also praise Khan's decision to pursue this story with AJ, saying it was a smart move. Bischoff has experience utilizing entertainment personalities in the ring, have featured several during WCW's existence. Bischoff also applauded AJ's involvement as his followers may now become fans of AEW.

"I hope they continue to do it. I hope they find more ways of being more entertaining," Bischoff said before bringing up Bad Bunny not going through the indies or wrestling school before his WWE matches. "He just was an incredibly athletic guy that poured his heart into it and, oh by the way, probably brought about 15 million people that maybe heard of WWE but never experienced it. It's the magic, folks."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.