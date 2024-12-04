Effy Responds To AEW Pulling Ricky Starks From Upcoming Event After Comments

AEW star Ricky Starks was recently pulled from scheduled GCW appearances for January. Since then, there have been rumblings concerning the real reason why Tony Khan axed Starks' appearances, some stating it was due to his comments during an interview with Chris Van Vliet, while other reports claim it was likely due to what GCW's Effy said about Khan's father, Shahid Khan, during his podcast.

Effy since sat for an interview with "BodySlam," where he shared his sympathy for Starks, but pointed out that this was simply how things were done in the industry and that the AEW star will have to sort things out between himself and Khan. "The timing is to me, a little laughable and I was surprised as many people were taking it as seriously as they were," he noted. "It's all the timing of that happening at the exact same time and then using me as a blame, you know, go ahead, buddy. You can blame me. I can handle the blame, I can take the heat."

The GCW star further noted how the situation ended up getting him trending and not Khan nor Starks, and opined that he was used by AEW as a "way out." "You're just pointing to me as the direct reason is only going to help EFFY out," he added, noting that even the articles written about the situation don't seem to have the full picture. "So, when you put this on me, I am going to make my own observations, look at what's around me on the facts, and say 'I don't think this was really an EFFY problem.'"