AEW's Tony Schiavone Explains How He Would Have Ended NWO Storyline In WCW

WWE Hall of Fame faction nWo was an integral part of WCW during the '90s, and the stable continued to balloon in size with new members to the point where it went through several civil wars. Unfortunately, not even major names like Sting could get decisive victories over the heads of nWo, and the faction went on to cannibalize itself by 1999, with Hulk Hogan even returning to his signature Red and Yellow attire.

Former WCW commentator Tony Schiavone opined during a recent episode of "What Happened When?" on how the storyline should've reached its eventual end by 1999.

"Well, the fitting ending would've been Sting because Sting was their nemesis — allegedly — through all of this," said Schiavone. "I would've stretched it out to where Sting would've faced Hogan, gone over Hogan, and the now would've dissolved from there."

In the past, Eric Bischoff — who was responsible for booking WCW — admitted that he would've done things differently with the faction, especially if he had a definitive, long-term plan. He further admitted that it was easier to create momentum than to maintain it, which was something he ultimately learned from the experience. Interestingly, Bischoff claimed that he didn't think the nWo would become quite as powerful and successful as it did, which seems to explain why there never was a long-term plan for the faction. The WWE Hall of Famer has also said that he would've liked to have had a better final story with the nWo but didn't provide a scenario.

