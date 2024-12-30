WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Opens Up About Love Of Cutting Promos, Inspiration

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts is best recognized for carrying a snake to the ring, as well as his unmatched character work and promo abilities.

Roberts recently sat down for an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he explained where he got his love for cutting promos and his inspiration for them. According to Roberts, fans haven't even heard all of his promos, but the one he cut at WrestleMania 6 was special.

"I don't remember how it all came about. Promos for me were a game, they were fun. And if anything is fun, you'll spend more time doing it," he explained.

Roberts noted that he also liked playing with people's minds, mixing words up, and finding the stuff that works. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he set himself apart from his peers at the time, who would often go out to eat or chase after women after a show.

"Not me. I was wherever I was at. I had a pen and paper and I was thinking about doing a promo, writing down ideas," he recalled.

The veteran then noted that he would have to get a recorder at some stage because re-reading his ideas would leave him scratching his head. When it came to inspiration, Roberts claimed that it often just came from things he enjoyed.

"Books, movies, music, all the above. I love Ozzy Osbourne stuff. I love Pink Floyd stuff. I love Rolling Stones, of course, and The Who, they had some good stuff," he recalled.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.