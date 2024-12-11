WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Addresses Lack Of World Title Run

Jake "The Snake" Roberts is widely regarded as one of the most captivating and influential figures in professional wrestling history. Despite his legendary status, Roberts never captured the WWE Championship, a fact that has long puzzled fans given his immense popularity and impact on the business.

Roberts recently discussed this on the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet, shedding light on why he never felt the need to prioritize winning the world title.

"I carried a 50 or 60 or 75 pound snake around, and we'd be on the road for two and three weeks at a time, all your clothing, everything you gotta carry, the last thing I want is a 10-pound belt to carry around too. Would I've liked to have had a championship? Yeah, of course. That would have been something. But I had had several championships up until then, maybe not [the] WWF Championship, but I'd had several, Calgary, I had it in Louisiana and Mid-South. I had it in Texas. I had it in different places around Mid-Atlantic. So I'd had my time with the belts."

Roberts also touched on a missed opportunity to work a program with Hulk Hogan, who was WWE Champion at the time.

"We tried to shoot an angle between Hulk and I, and we did it. Whenever I got back to the curtain, I was told to stand there and wait for the people to start chanting, Hulk, Hulk, Hulk, and they didn't. They started chanting DDT, DDT. Vince looked at me and he goes, you're screwed. That's the end of your angle," Roberts recalled. "Vince did not want that because that screwed up the marketing. The marketing is where the money is."

