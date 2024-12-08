Rikishi Weighs In On The New Day's Turmoil On WWE Raw

WWE's The New Day faction seems to be falling apart after a decade of being one of the longest running stables in the industry, and even Big E's return to television couldn't ease tensions between Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Wrestling veteran Rikishi reacted to the segment where Kingston and Woods turned on their partner, and predicted the future of the stable, during an episode of his "Rikishi Fatu Off The Top" podcast.

"There's no way that this team can not be able to come back." Rikishi said, noting that the New Day have earned their flowers and praised the characters of Big E, Woods, and Kingston, claiming they were always respectful backstage. "So, to be able to see their closing of last night, you can see right there, they're just professionals. I mean, you almost had me crying seeing E."

Rikishi also pointed out how much the New Day has gone through and said that they've now earned all the love they have from fans. He also recalled how he used to love watching The New Day work together with The Usos, and that the two teams worked hard enough on all the pre-shows but struggled to get to pay-per-views early on.

"It came to a point to where these guys chemistry together — New Day and The Usos — that their chemistry was so poetry in motion." The veteran further recalled that a clash between the teams ultimately stole the show every night they were on house shows.

