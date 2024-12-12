WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long Recalls Only Time He Was In Hot Water With Vince McMahon

No one in WWE was spared from Vince McMahon's outbursts of anger, reasonable or not. McMahon's berating of people was not kept behind doors, being done publicly on many occasions for people to see. After seeing several verbal lashings himself during his career, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long joined "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" and talked about his experience being in trouble with the boss.

"I had the dark match, and me and Randy Orton was on Randy's bus, so Randy was in the dark match so me and Randy on the bus smoking [cannabis]," Long began to tell. "So, we on the bus smoking so by this time we're getting ready to make the dark. Well, we're in St. Louis, we're in Randy's hometown; oh man, I'm feeling good. I go down that ramp, I got the microphone, 'He's 'The Viper!' He's 'The Legend Killer!”

Long thought everything went great seeing as the audience reacted positively to him but upon returning backstage, McMahon was standing up from his chair looking at him. The former "WWE SmackDown" general manager knew right then that he did something wrong and was about to hear it. McMahon was unhappy that Long brought up Orton's old nicknames to his hometown crowd as they already knew who he was.

"I just confessed to him. I said, 'Sir, I'll just be straight-up and honest with you. I was playing and I promise you that'll never happen again,” and he looked at me and said, 'Yeah. Godd**nit, you're better than that,' and I walked on out and I never did nothing else."

