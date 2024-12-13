Teddy Long Tells Hilarious Story Of Leaving Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer On Side Of Road

While he's best known for his time as the SmackDown General Manager, Teddy Long has been in the pro wrestling industry for years, and often spent time on the road with the rest of the locker room. In a recent appearance on Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway's podcast, "Six Feet Under," he recalled a story on the road where he ended up forgetting a WWE Hall of Famer out in the snow.

Recalling the story, Long claimed several wrestlers were driving with him in his van after they did a show in Syracuse, and stopped for beer along the way and that they had to stop for a bathroom break along the road.

"We get out of the van, but it's snowing, you know?" Long said, then recalling being the first back in, followed by the Godfather and JBL. The Hall of Famer didn't pay attention to who was still left. "So, when they shut the door, I thought everybody was in!" he recalled. "John looks over me and says 'Goddamn, what are you doing?' I said 'What are you talking about?' He says 'You just left Ron!'"

Long then recalled that he had driven about a mile down the road already and had to pull over and slowly back van up to fetch Ron Simmons because the next exit was fifteen miles away.

"So, when we get back there, I see him, this is what he said then before he ever said it on TV," he recalled. "He's standing there and he's covered in snow, he looks just like a snowman – he's covered in snow – and he looks up at me and he says 'Damn, Long!'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "SIx Feet Under" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.