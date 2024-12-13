WWE's The Undertaker Recalls Vince McMahon Hitting 'Another Gear' Yelling At Him

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has seen Vince McMahon's outbursts of anger many times throughout his 30-year career with the company. The former WWE Chairman even lashed out at "The Deadman" a few times, with a significant occurrence coming not too long into The Undertaker's WWE tenure.

On the "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway" podcast, he talked about McMahon's unsupportive reaction to him getting one of his first tattoos.

"Early on I got one of the best ones. When I was doing — and I talked about it actually in my Hall of Fame speech — the perception is reality thing was the first time that he ... the first time that he chewed me out was for the tattoo," Undertaker recalled. "He laced me for a good 45 minutes on that about ruining the mystique and the character and I couldn't do that without talking to him."

'Taker admitted that he made mistakes early in his career with his attitude, narrating another incident of him roughing up an enhancement talent. He acknowledged that his actions were akin to how he was treated when he was a development talent but would later learn to treat them better. On the night "The Phenom" lost his cool, and recalled McMahon's reaction that would set him straight for many years to come.

"Vince is standing up and he grabs me, we walk — he actually didn't light me up right there in front of everybody — he grabbed me and took me through the curtain and he said, 'You feel good about yourself?' and it was just like quiet," Undertaker said. "I'm trying to defend myself and now we're in this argument, and then dude, he hit another gear on me and that's when he says, 'You know, perception is reality, and reality is everybody thinks you're an ass**le right now.'"

