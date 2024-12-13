Donovan Dijak Gets Candid About Working Under Vince McMahon And Triple H In WWE

Former WWE star Donovan Dijak worked under both Vince McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesquw during his tenure with the promotion, where he underwent three repackagings as Dominik Dijakovic, T-BAR, and finally, just Dijak. Speaking on the "SHAK Wrestling" podcast where he listed the differences between working under the two bosses.

"I felt like Vince was probably past his prime when I was, you know, underneath him and there was a lot of difficulty in terms of timing and adjusting things at the last minute," Dijak claimed, but noted that it seems like this has changed under Triple H.

However, he admitted that he didn't have nearly as much experience under Triple H. "I can't draw a direct comparison, unfortunately," he added. "The reality of the situation is that my time under Triple H as a main roster booker was like the four weeks before I got called down to NXT."

Dijak also added that spent a year-and-a-half under Shawn Michaels before working under Triple H again for only four weeks before his contract expired. "In those eight to nine weeks, give or take a week or two, I don't think I was on RAW once — so what can I say about it?"

In the past, Dijak has been open about parting ways with WWE, explaining that he felt overwhelmed after it happened, and especially felt fear. Dijak also explained how it specifically left his future uncertain and put his ability to provide for his family at risk.

