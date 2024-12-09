WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Backstage For Raw As 'Trade Portal' Speculation Swirls

"WWE Raw" is in Witchita, KS and so is a former WWE NXT Champion.

According to PWInsider, "WWE SmackDown" superstar Carmelo Hayes is backstage at "WWE Raw," just as news of "transfer windows" has begun to percolate and signs point towards roster shake-ups coming in the future. It is unclear if Hayes will be appearing on "Raw" or if he is simply in Witchita to work a dark match, so it's possible Hayes is still under the jurisdiction of "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis.

Hayes joined WWE's main roster earlier this year after losing the WWE NXT Title to his former friend Trick Williams at NXT Stand and Deliver during WrestleMania 40 weekend. Since joining the "SmackDown" roster, Hayes has wrestled Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as recently taking part in a widely-acclaimed feud with Andrade, which saw the two former NXT Champions trade wins in a series of matches.