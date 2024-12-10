AEW Wrestler Possibly Pulled From GCW Shows Following EFFY's Comments About Tony Khan

The ongoing saga between AEW and GCW took another turn Monday, as there's now confusion over whether another member of Tony Khan's roster has been pulled from upcoming GCW events.

Fightful Select were told by GCW sources that signed AEW talent Willie Mack will no longer be performing at their upcoming Scene of the Crime and Highest in the Room 3 events on December 13 and 14. Mack was supposed to face Joey Janela and Sidney Akeem at these events while being accompanied by the Insane Clown Posse's Violent J, but GCW have confirmed that he will no longer be appearing; the company is under the impression that Mack pulled out at the order of Tony Khan due to comments GCW star EFFY made about Khan's father that reportedly led to Ricky Starks being pulled from his GCW appearances. Fellow AEW star AR Fox was also at a recent GCW event, but according to Fightful, Fox was told by AEW to not appear on camera.

Mack is currently under AEW contract, meaning he would need to prioritize his main employer if Khan was running conflicting shows. However, AEW and ROH do not have any shows planned for the weekend in question, as the December 13 episode of "AEW Rampage" and December 14 episode of "AEW Collision" will be taped on December 11 and 12.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, sources within AEW are of the belief that EFFY's comments are in fact not the reason Mack was pulled from the events, and one AEW source has communicated that with GCW. However, GCW sources told Sapp that AEW talent relations encouraged Mack not to take the booking, which has since led Sapp to delete the original post regarding the situation while all affected parties gather information.