AEW's Bobby Lashley Shares The Best Advice He Received From WWE HOFer The Undertaker

With a lengthy, prestigious career like the one Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway had, many of the younger stars on the roster often approached the veteran for advice, and it seems like AEW star Bobby Lashley was no different.

In an interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Lashley recalled how Calaway once told him something that changed the way he carried himself backstage. Recalling his early years in pro wrestling, he noted that certain people came in to help him who he still speaks with to this day.

"When 'Taker came in, 'Taker was watching me when I was first starting out as this big kid with a lot of energy, the crowd was behind me," he recalled. "And 'Taker was like, 'You keep going down to this wrestling stance' — 'cause I kept going into [amateur] wrestling mode."

Calaway explained to him that he needs to stand up and present himself as the big guy that he is and that fans need to see him more. Lashley said that he was also supported by the likes of JBL, Big Show, John Cena, Edge, and Bob Holly, who taught him the ropes.

"You didn't even need to go to OVW, you could just go and get put in that group and you could get better. You just had to stand there," he added.

When describing his transition from amateur working to pro wrestling, Lashley described it as a learning curve and noted how the difference between the two is that in pro wrestling, wrestlers have to work with the opponent, which wasn't the case in amateur wrestling.

