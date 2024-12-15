JBL Says WWE Hall Of Famer Ron Simmons Mentored This NFL QB Through College Issues

Like many other heavy-hitters in pro wrestling, Ron Simmons got his start in professional sports as a defensive tackle in the NFL, CFL and USFL for four seasons during the 1980s. While he made the successful transition into wrestling, according to JBL in an episode of "Something To Wrestle," Simmons was once called in to help NFL Quarterback, Jameis Winston, during his college years. JBL revealed that Simmons has been a mentor to a lot of guys, and then recalled when Williams had a problem with Florida State University, they ultimately ended up calling Simmons to help out and that it was no different once he started working backstage in WWE.

"Ron's a guy, when they had problems -Vince had problems with guys – Vince would send Ron to go talk to him and say: Ron, you need to help this guy out," the veteran claimed.

Additionally, JBL further claimed that Simmons is actually a great counselor and an incredible mentor, and said that the WWE Hall of Famer has actually been a mentor to several people over the years.

"He takes it very seriously, you know, he grew up without a parental influence and he's gonna pass that along – anything he can – to help people that either need it or don't have it," JBL said. This is likely far from the last time that Simmons will receive praise from JBL, as not too long ago he gave his former APA tag team partner credit for teaching him how to be a heel.

