Tommy Dreamer Explains Role Of WWE's Hornswoggle & Why He's Going To Kick Him

Tommy Dreamer has an unusual sense of humor, as Hornswoggle recently revealed on The Undertaker's podcast, telling the story of Tommy Ball. Dreamer reportedly had a fondness for dangling his scrotum over shelving in the locker room and letting fellow wrestlers throw a tennis ball at it.

Dreamer spoke about his odd game on "Busted Open Radio" recently and joked that Hornswoggle is dead to him.

"First rule of Tommy Ball, you don't talk about Tommy Ball. I saw him at WrestleCade. I told him he is now dead to me," Dreamer said.

"In the era of the podcast ... I will never own a wrestling company," Dreamer continued. "Everyone will have their opinions. You also can't talk about things that happened in the past because then people talk about things that just happened. It was a fun thing that started out as a joke. He's now dead to me. I'm gonna kick that little motherf***er when I see him ... Right in his big bulldog head."

Dreamer then revealed he was joking about his anger, but stressed that Tommy Ball was not to be discussed.

"Undertaker knew everything but never participated," Dreamer explained, clarifying Undertaker did know about Tommy Ball despite his protestations. "I bring people together in a locker room. When I came to WWE, there was a lot of, I don't want to say bad people, but it was a different time. It was beyond walking on eggshells and wrestling shouldn't be that. I did things my own way with comedy or with talking to people, helping people. I've done that my entire career."

The ECW Original is adamant that wrestling is supposed to be "fun," which is why he used to make himself — and his scrotum — a proverbial and literal punching bag to unite the locker room and calm the tensions.