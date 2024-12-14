WWE Women's US Title Tournament Finalists Determined On SmackDown, Match Set For SNME

Four women walked into Friday's edition of "WWE SmackDown" with dreams of becoming the inaugural Women's United States champion, but only two walked out of Hartford with a championship opportunity to their name. After two hard-fought semifinals matches, Michin and Chelsea Green are now expected to take their talents to Saturday Night's Main Event, where they will compete for the honor of being the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Stratton and Michin opened up the blue brand with a great match that put Stratton's athleticism against Michin's scrappiness. Michin dominated the openings of the match, but a face-first trip onto the apron pumped the brakes on her momentum. Stratton capitalized with plenty of in-ring offense, and things nearly ended for Michin after she caught the tail end of a Prettiest Moonsault Ever. To the shock of Hartford, the former Knockouts' World Champion rebounded and connected with a clean Eat Defeat for the win.

Later in the night, Green locked up with Bayley to solidify the line-up for Saturday's title contest. The two started with a pin combo sequence, which primed them for the back-and-forth match they ultimately delivered. A Rough Ryder from Green sent Hartford into hysterics, but Bayley kicked out, and attempted to set up a top-rope elbow. Piper Niven, who had run interference earlier in the night, distracted Bayley, which prompted the "Role Model" to dive onto the back of Niven's neck to take the fight to the outside. When Bayley returned to the ring, Green landed an Un-Pretty-Her to take an upset victory.

In less than twenty-four hours, Michin and Green will lock up at Saturday Night's Main Event to determine the first-ever Women's United States Champion. Green is walking into the match a former Women's Tag Team Champion, while this will be Michin's opportunity to win her first-ever title with WWE.