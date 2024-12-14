Video: Eddie Edwards Gets Physical With Fan During TNA Final Resolution Pay-Per-View

If there's a word surrounding TNA's final pay-per-view event of the year, Final Resolution, last night, it was controversial — both storyline-wise and outside of it. While in storyline, former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard made her long-awaited return during Jordynne Grace's match against Rosemary, it was the swat heard and seen around Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, between Eddie Edwards and a hot-headed fan in the front row, that would make its rounds as the most problematic moment of the night.

During the co-main event match between The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and The System's Brian Myers and Edwards for the TNA World Tag Team Titles, things got ugly fast when Edwards, who was outside the ring, approached a fan sitting ringside. Of course, playing the role of a heel and taunting the crowd is part of the job; however, the actions between Edwards and this fan went further than some playful banter. In the video posted below, Edwards walks up to the fan who has a canned drink in his hand. Edwards proceeds to slap the can out of the fan's hand. Tensions mounted to their boiling point when the fan felt the need to land a light slap across the face of the former tag champion. Without hesitation, Edwards returned the favor with a hard, open-handed slap, followed by a shove that sent the fan back into his seat. Two referees intervened, breaking up the fight. In the video's final moments, Edwards turns to one of the hard cameras at ringside and, with a cunning smirk, yells, "Now, we're having fun!"

A fan got into it with Eddie Edwards. The fan slapped Eddie and Eddie slapped him back. HOLY SH!T!!! 😮 #TNAFinalResolution #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/PigCSJz6WE — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) December 14, 2024

Fightful reported that the fan who participated in this attack was "immediately escorted from the building, where local police were waiting." The match continued after the incident, with The Hardys retaining their championships. As of this report, TNA has not released a statement on the matter.