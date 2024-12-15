Backstage Update On Liv Morgan's Condition Following Injury Scare At WWE SNME

Fans and commentary gasped as Liv Morgan took a face full of IYO SKY's boots during Saturday's intense WWE Women's World Championship title defense. As Morgan emerged with a bloodied nose, the recently-returned Pat McAfee loudly wondered if she had broke her nose in the heat of her title defense. Pro Wrestling Insider is now reporting that, despite the blood trickling from her nose, Morgan is not injured, and is expected to resume her activities without delay.

Morgan's title defense against SKY at Saturday Night's Main Event was intense, with "The Genius of the Sky" nearly dominating the struggling champion in the early goings of the match. Despite the beatdown, Morgan only began bleeding in the match's closing sequences, when SKY delivered a too-on-target dropkick to the champion's face. When Morgan emerged, blood was seen dripping down her nose. Morgan ended up winning the contest via pinfall after an equally nasty Oblivion, and was seen rolling out of the ring with no signs of extenuating pain or injury. Morgan even faced off against Rhea Ripley, blood caked just above her upper lip.

According to PWI, Morgan was swiftly checked up by WWE's medical team after her match. Any reason for Morgan's post-dropkick bleeding has not been disclosed, but it has been reported that Morgan is somehow without any injury following her match. Morgan has not made any comment regarding her post-match crimson, but has been seen posting on social media like normal.

It seems that Morgan's crimson nose was nothing more than an injury scare, and Morgan is expected to continue her reign as WWE Women's World Champion as normal. With her victory over SKY, Morgan can continue to boast the third-longest run with the WWE Women's Championship, with her reign clocking in at 203 days and counting.