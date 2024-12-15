AEW Star & ROH World Champion Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance At GCW Event

Game Changer Wrestling is the latest promotion to sit under "The Learning Tree" as ROH World Champion Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance during the conclusion of the company's Highest in the Room 3 event in Los Angeles.

CHRIS JERICHO JUST SHOWED UP IN GCW!!! Attacking Matt Cardona and Effy.

Yeah, it looks AEW and GCW are working together now. pic.twitter.com/RwWAvd1SzT — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) December 15, 2024

Jericho appeared under a mask and hood during the main event match between Effy and the man Jericho will be facing at ROH Final Battle on December 20: Matt Cardona. The ROH World Champion unmasked himself, before attacking both men and revealing an AEW t-shirt under his New York Baseball windbreaker. The appearance, as well as the reveal of the AEW shirt, drew a huge reaction from the fans in Los Angeles, as the past few weeks have suggested that AEW and GCW have not been on good terms.

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks was pulled from his appearance at Highest in the Room 3, as well as two other scheduled appearances that included GCW's return to the Hammerstein Ballroom in January 2025. The reason for this was AEW President Tony Khan being unhappy with comments Effy had made about him and his father, as well as running AEW down for booking three shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom just under a month before the GCW event. Willie Mack was also removed from the GCW event, but after some initial thoughts that AEW had pulled him as well due to being under contract, there are some reports that the decision was made by Mack himself.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp stated on social media that both companies making the most out of a bad situation was the best outcome for each side, before confirming that the Jericho angle did not start out as a work, but has since turned into one despite many believing it had been a work from the start.