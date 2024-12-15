AEW's Shelton Benjamin Discusses Real-Life Relationships With MVP & Bobby Lashley

Although AEW's The Hurt Syndicate (formerly The Hurt Business in WWE) have only been a stable on and off since 2020, Shelton Benjamin's history with MVP and Bobby Lashley goes significantly farther back than that.

"I moved to Texas back in '07, I think around that same time, maybe '08," Benjamin said on "AEW Unrestricted" while talking about his friendship with MVP. He moved to Texas too, and we always lived right down the street from each other." Benjamin then shared his appreciation for MVP's ability to be candid and honest, adding that he was never afraid to say what was on his mind.

"He's not going to hold his tongue with anyone, and I said this before, he speaks his mind even to his own detriment. He's very passionate about his convictions, and he doesn't bend for anyone."

Reflecting on his relationship with Lashley, Benjamin recalled facing him in an amateur wrestling match while Lashley was training to be a pro wrestler in WWE's former developmental brand OVW and Benjamin was training there to return to in-ring action from a broken hand. He revealed that the two still contest who actually won to this day, with Lashley having used the ropes during the bout.

"Again, when I choose my actual friends, obviously, I respect what they do in the ring," Benjamin said. "But as a man, I see him all the time spending time with his kids and doing all these things, and as a father myself, I admire stuff like that and I look at all his hard work, his work ethic."

