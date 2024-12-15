WWE's Bayley Talks Year Of Wrestling On Raw & SmackDown Without Any Other Horsewomen

The Four Horsewomen — Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Mercedes Mone (formerly known as Sasha Banks), and Bayley — are often credited for helping women's wrestling rapidly advance over the past decade. Together, they brought a main event appeal to their division. However, Bayley didn't join her fellow Horsewomen on the main roster for quite some time and recalled the experience during an appearance on "Going Ringside."

"When Sasha, Becky, and Charlotte got called up, I was still in NXT for a year and I think even that year in NXT taught me a little bit about leadership," she recalled, noting how as the champion and the senior member of the locker room, she had to lead the charge. "I really think that year of me not being on Raw and SmackDown helped introduce the NXT girls without me having to do it — like, they did the hard part kind of."

Additionally, she gave credit to Natalya, Tamina, and Naomi for her experience during her first UK tour and how the women treated her with respect, which she does for the new additions to the locker room today. "I always remember how I was treated and try to pay that forward," she claimed. "And whether that sticks with them or not, that's on them you know, but I think that we have such a healthy locker room right now."

