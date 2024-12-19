AEW's Jim Ross Reflects On Vince McMahon's 'Absurd' Dislike Of Christian Cage In WWE

Christian Cage has become one of AEW's most prominent figures over the last few years, a position he didn't find himself in during his time in WWE when Vince McMahon was in charge.

McMahon was not only not a big fan of Cage but actively went out of his way to try and embarrass him, which Jim Ross was asked about in a recent edition of his "Grilling JR" podcast.

"I thought it was kind of absurd because Christian deserved more time," Ross said. "He could help us, he could work with these guys that were less talented than him and make them look good. I think Vince's issue with Christian was Christian's physique, he's not a big guy, you know? He's always in great shape. but he's not a big guy, and Vince has these hard-ons for big guys, big teams more often than not."

Ross explained that other wrestlers like Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio had a similar physique to Cage, but they got a pass and Cage didn't. This led to Ross being asked if the idea of McMahon wanting to put a blue dot over Cage's face whenever he was on screen was true. Ross confirmed it was true, and stated that it was a terrible idea.

"Yeah, it's real, it's stupid. How do you take — how do you record that?" Ross asked. "He's going to be moving, can you move the blue dot, keep it over your face? I don't think so. It was just something Vince thought of."

Ross rounded off by saying that the idea wasn't fair and was ridiculous, stating that McMahon tried to find ways to emasculate people for no reason.

