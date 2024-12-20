WWE Hall Of Famer Jesse Ventura Explains Why Hulk Hogan Denied Stopping Union Efforts

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura infamously tried to unionize the WWE wrestlers in 1986 before Hulk Hogan relayed the news to Vince McMahon, who put an end the attempt. For years, Hogan denied the claims, albeit being named in a legal deposition between McMahon and Ventura as being the informant of the unionizing effort. While on "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Ventura commented on Hogan's denial of his betrayal.

"Here's why: if you come from the business from my era of the territory days, the worst thing you can be accused of being is an office stooge. That's somebody who rides around with the boys, pretends he's one of them but all the while he's listening to the gossip and he's reporting it back to the promoters, taking care of himself and being quote, 'an office stooge.' That in my day of wrestling was the worst thing you could ever be and that's what Hogan was," Ventura remarked.

Ventura did admit seeing the other side of the situation, saying he does not begrudge Hogan from a financial aspect, as a union would have spread the money evenly amongst everyone, not just a majority to the arbitrary star. Ventura, however, says Hogan ratting on them was low.

"It was as rough as getting hit in the face with a hard left jab because Hulk Hogan I thought had been my friend," Ventura said. "That was the nature of the business, everyone's out for themselves, it's always been that nature of the business, that's how the business survived was backstabbing."

