Eric Bischoff Reviews Kevin Owens And Cody Rhodes Match At WWE SNME

WWE is coming off it's revival of Saturday Night's Main Event and it was a night enjoyed by fans and the wrestlers themselves. The night ended with Cody Rhodes retaining the Undisputed WWE Championship over Kevin Owens that was followed by a post-show attack by Owens that saw Rhodes taken out of the arena in an ambulance. WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff reviewed Owens vs. Rhodes on his podcast "83 Weeks."

"I enjoyed it but for obvious reasons. I'm a huge fan of Cody for obvious reasons, we've talked about that no need to go into it but I'm also a massive fan of Kevin Owens and both as a person and a performer so given my dual biases, it made this match fun to watch but for different reasons," Bischoff said.

Bischoff approved of the match's finish with Rhodes hitting a Cross Rhodes on Owens onto a steel chair, applauding it albeit being predictable saying it worked, and it was perfectly executed. "Easy E" was pleasantly entertained overall and gave credit to the return of the winged eagle WWE Championship title belt. Bischoff was then asked when he expects the rematch between Owens and Rhodes to be on the "WWE Raw" debut on Netflix or at the next Saturday Night's Main Event next month.

"I think Netflix. Too much other business needs to be done before the end of January and I think if they're going to do the rematch- I think they set it up perfectly here," Bischoff remarked. "I think if you waited too long it would lose momentum. I would keep the gas on it, keep the momentum on it, keep the focus on it, but I would deliver it definitely on Netflix."

