Lita And Trish Stratus Reflect On Their Historic WWE Raw Main Event Match

Before the Four Horsewomen changed the women's division in WWE, and even before the Divas Era made women far more prominent, Trish Stratus and Lita were the two most popular women in the promotion, and were rivals across their shared tenure. During a joint appearance on "Ring the Belle," the two veterans looked back at their "WWE Raw" main event match in 2004.

Recalling how the match got put together, Stratus said that they weren't told ahead of time that it would be the main event. "As females there was no like 'Hey, one day we're gonna lead towards this,' absolutely not," she said. "I don't even think they would've thought (...) I think it was in the moment; I think the feud was — everything sort of was in the right place, right time thing." Lita then noted how the match took place in the week before a pay-per-view, and recalled her first reaction when she realized they'd secured the main event. "I had built up this mentality of don't get excited, it's not gonna happen," she recalled. "Something's going to change, you know." Stratus then shared Lita's sentiment, noting how often similar things got scrapped for them. "A lot of it, we did think it was a rib," Stratus added.

During a backstage segment before the match, the two women shared a kiss backstage, and according to Stratus it wasn't their idea. "Not that I wouldn't kiss (...) I just didn't — I didn't think we needed a kiss to start — kick this main event match off," she said.

