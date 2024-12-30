The Undertaker Says This WWE Hall Of Famer Gave The Best Spinebuster He Ever Took

The Undertaker's legendary, undefeated streak at WrestleMania was not acknowledged until 2002 after he pinned Ric Flair in a No Disqualification match. In the buildup, Undertaker attacked Flair's Four Horsemen stablemate Arn Anderson but "The Enforcer" sought revenge.

During the match, Anderson made a surprise appearance and delivered his trademark spinebuster to The Undertaker. On "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," 'Taker looked back on that moment and the match.

"That was the greatest spinebuster I ever took. That was a lot of fun. I remember Vince [McMahon] coming to me that year, I didn't have an opponent, and he comes up to me, he's like apologizing to me, he goes, 'Mark, we booked all this out. I don't have anybody for you. You can either have RVD or Flair,' and nothing against RVD 'cause I had really good matches with RVD. I was like, 'Flair,' and he looked at me, like he looked at me like, 'What?' I'm like, 'I want Flair,'" Undertaker recalled.

"The Deadman" and "The Nature Boy" battled for nearly 20 minutes at WrestleMania X8 which ended with a Tombstone Piledriver, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd after the bell sounded. Undertaker talked about filming a promo with Flair's son David for the buildup, that still makes him smile today.

"That whole thing was a lot of fun. That's where I went and beat up his kid at the training center," Undertaker remembered. "That's one of my favorite vignettes that I ever did, when I would beat David up when he was training to be a wrestler. I go in there and just take him into the bathroom and just smoke him, just (whack, whack), and I cut the promo in the shower stall with him sitting there bleeding. That was so much fun."

